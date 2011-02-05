Webasto Relies on eSIM Technology from G+D Mobile Security and Connectivity from POST Luxembourg for Smart Charging Stations

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Webasto, one of the 100 largest suppliers within the automotive industry, has launched Webasto Live, a connected and intelligent wall mounted charging station for electric cars. The eSIM solution from G+D Mobile Security ensures secure management of the digital services, while POST Luxembourg guarantees the global mobile connectivity of the charging station.

The charging of an electric car with the smart Webasto Live can be controlled via App or Charging Portal due to its connectivity function. This enables remote operation as well as online system updates. In addition to LAN and WLAN interfaces, connection to the Internet is also possible via a 4G modem. In order to manage the associated connectivity functions securely and globally, Webasto Live is equipped with eSIM technology from G+D Mobile Security, which is initially provided with POST Luxembourg subscriptions.

For example, an eSIM from G+D Mobile Security is installed by default in the charging stations, which guarantees protected communication between the charging station, smartphone app and the cloud-based Webasto backend by means of installed security certificates. In addition, the eSIM enables the charging stations to be flexibly provisioned with different network operator profiles. Webasto uses the eSIM management platform AirOn from G+D Mobile Security to manage this provisioning.

POST Luxembourg acts as the initial mobile network provider for the charging stations. Thanks to its eSIM technology, other operator profiles can also be easily downloaded "over the air" if required. This allows Webasto to meet local requirements such as national roaming laws without increasing the number of variants in production. End customers, on the other hand, benefit from secure communication thanks to this standardised SIM card and always receive the best possible nationally available connection or a connection chosen by the customer himself. POST Luxembourg has concluded roaming agreements with all European mobile operators and can thus guarantee seamless network coverage.

"As a long-standing partner of the automotive industry, Webasto produces its charging solutions with the highest quality standards," says Heike Niehues, globally responsible for the aftermarket business at Webasto. "With the integration of eSIM into our Webasto Live, we are relying on the expertise of proven security specialists and carry the well-known Webasto quality and reliability over to our digital solutions for electric mobility."

"With our solutions, we ensure that the highly complex security process is perceived by the end customer as a simple process," says Bernd Müller, Head of Connectivity & Device Solutions Division at G+D Mobile Security. "This enables manufacturers of intelligent devices and digital services to fully concentrate on functions and innovations. Webasto’s new state-of-the-art charging station is a prime example of this."

"POST Luxembourg has a focus on international M2M and IoT connectivity and deals with multinational and mission critical applications. The market for charging stations is constantly growing. Therefore, we are very pleased to be the Webasto Connectivity Partner of choice and to have completed one of the first eSIM projects together with G+D Mobile Security," says Klaus Fuchs, Head of International Sales Enterprise Sales Department at POST Luxembourg.