BitDam Protects the Email of LSH Auto UK, part of the world’s largest Mercedes Benz Dealer Group

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

BitDam announced that its BitDam Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) solution is now installed at LSH Auto UK Ltd, part of the world’s largest Mercedes-Benz Dealer Group, in an effort to cost-effectively enhance the company’s email security posture.

LSH engaged with PCM, a division of Insight, to improve its layered cyber security defences as it faced increased cyber threats. PCM advised LSH to look at BitDam to help it to neutralize corporate risk as well as provide protection for customers who may be compromised as a result of phishing attacks. During an initial pilot period, BitDam detected numerous attacks that bypassed LSH’s current ATP tools. Speedy recognition of these attacks, high detection rates and ease of implementation sold the BitDam solution to the company.

“LSH is a leader in car sales in the UK and it follows that our company is innovative in other areas as well, including in its IT stance. Our customer experience is a top priority for us. When we realized that some phishing attempts might make their way past our in place protection, we knew we had to do more,” said Norman McKeown, Director of IT, LSH. “Our experience with BitDam has been seamless. The solution is easy to use, is exceeding expectations and delivering more than the expected ROI, which made it an easy choice. We look forward to an expanded engagement with BitDam, engaging with the company’s OneDrive protection to complement our MS support.”

Showing x10 detection rates compared to the industry standard, BitDam cyber security blocks advanced content-borne attacks across all enterprise communication channels. BitDam’s cloud-based solution scans all files and links to proactively detect attacks, pre-delivery, preventing hardware and logical exploits, ransomware, spear-phishing and Zero-Day attacks contained in files and URLs. While current cybersecurity solutions are based on knowledge of previous attacks, limiting their ability to detect unseen-before threats, BitDam’s unique attack-agnostic technology enables it to provide remarkably higher protection, especially when it comes to unknown threats.

“We like working with ambitious, young companies. That’s LSH, which was looking for a cost-effective solution that could take its email security to a new level, ensuring that its customer information and privacy was never breached. Our best-of-breed, easy to implement solution for email security was a perfect fit,” said Liron Barak, CEO of BitDam. “We are happy to have provided the fix that LSH was looking for and look forward to further deployments with the company in the near future.”