WatchGuard Technologies to Acquire Panda Security

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

WatchGuard Technologies announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Panda Security. Once the integration is complete, our joint customer and partner community will benefit from a powerful security platform that bridges the network and user perimeter, touting the same combination of innovative security features and simplified packaging, deployment and management capabilities that both companies are known for today.

For over 20 years, WatchGuard has led the industry in developing innovative solutions that simplify the delivery and management of advanced enterprise-grade network security, delivered to midmarket enterprises via a strong global ecosystem of partners. The company proudly offers the single-SKU delivery of a full stack of advanced network security solutions, including GAV, IPS, VPN, sandboxing, and advanced threat detection, correlation, and response. Under its current leadership team, WatchGuard has continued to deliver on its vision of providing a complete security portfolio of products and services that protect users both inside and beyond the network perimeter, including secure Wi-Fi solutions, multi-factor authentication, and now most recently, user-focused security services. The acquisition of Panda Security fuels that vision and expands the company’s portfolio of user-centric threat detection and response products and services.

Panda Security has spent the last 30 years revolutionising the advanced endpoint protection space for businesses and consumers alike. Uniquely powered by a combination of automated, AI-driven processes and security analyst-led investigation services, Panda Security was the first endpoint protection platform (EPP) vendor to offer a 100% attestation service, certifying the legitimacy and safety of all running applications. The company also recently launched a sophisticated threat hunting service available for direct enterprise consumption and for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) who resell Panda Security services.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in Q2 2020. WatchGuard was represented in the transaction by Paul Hastings LLP and Cuatrecasas, Gonçalves Pereira LLP. Additionally, Jefferies International acted as sole financial advisor to Panda Security in this transaction.