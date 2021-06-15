Vulcan Cyber Introduces Risk Prioritization Based on Business Asset Security Posture

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Vulcan Cyber® announced it has added a new way for IT security organizations to measure risk compliance via IT asset health scores across logical business groupings. For the first time ever, enterprise cyber security teams can measure business risk against customizable security compliance KPIs while tracking remediation progress against prioritized risks. This new Vulcan Cyber risk prioritization model provides a consolidated view of asset health based on vulnerability criticality and asset priority to help proactively protect businesses from various exploits such as data breach and ransomware attacks.

Get hands on with the new Vulcan Cyber risk model by requesting access to Vulcan Free, the industry’s only risk-based vulnerability management and prioritization tool available for free.

Traditional approaches to vulnerability risk prioritization lack critical business context and often only assess risk at the atomic, or individual, asset level. Vulcan Cyber customers already have an advantage with the ability to leverage custom risk parameters and enhanced vulnerability prioritization scores weighted with business asset data. These latest additions to the Vulcan Cyber risk model further enhance the industry’s only risk remediation orchestration platform and are an essential second step after vulnerability scanning.

A risk-compliant asset KPI is now the driving measure underpinning Vulcan Cyber remediation campaign priority and is defined by customer risk tolerance for a particular business group of assets. Vulnerable, non-compliant assets are prioritized for remediation helping IT security teams scale remediation resources while providing a meaningful assessment of holistic business risk.

Almost all exploited vulnerabilities are known by security and IT teams before they are exploited at the time of the incident. Vulnerability remediation windows currently span months or years giving bad actors an unacceptable amount of time to exploit enterprises with limited capacity to defend themselves.

The Vulcan Cyber risk remediation platform orchestrates scan-to-fix workflows to automate the work of cyber hygiene at scale across security, IT and DevOps teams and their existing tools. Vulcan Cyber is used to prioritize vulnerabilities, get the right remedies to the right people, integrate with dozens of best-of-breed tools, automate remediation tasks at scale, and measure risk across the entire process to ultimately get fix done.

Availability

New risk modeling with asset health KPIs are now available to Vulcan Cyber customers by request.