Contactless and secure RFID reader to complement Axis access control systems

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications announces the global release (except in the Americas) of AXIS A4020-E Reader for secure and seamless touch-free entry. Designed to perfectly match Axis network door controllers and Axis credentials, it’s a convenient and reliable complement to any Axis access control system.

Featuring a mullion-mount design, this flexible reader fits perfectly in narrow spaces and door frame installations. It’s IP65, NEMA 4X, and IK07 rated, ideal for use in harsh environments both indoors and outdoors. Additionally, it offers tamper detection, and built-in cybersecurity features to help prevent unauthorized access and safeguard the system.

Key features include:

• Designed to perfectly match Axis door controllers and credentials

• Support for most RFID cards with 13.56MHz

• IP65, IK07 ratings for use in harsh environments

• EAL6+ Certified Secure Element for added protection

• Mullion-mount design for easy installation

Designed to meet specific system requirements, this smart reader supports most types of smart RFID card standards with 13.56MHz credential technologies. Furthermore, it supports Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) and Secure Channel Protocol (SCP) enabling secure communications and connections.