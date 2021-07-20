Vulcan Cyber Adds Cloud Security Module to Risk-Based Remediation Platform

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Vulcan Cyber® announced the new Vulcan Cyber Cloud Security module provides a consolidated view of cyber risks across cloud application environments as well as traditional IT infrastructure.

With inputs from Aqua Security and the AWS Security Hub Identity and Access Management (IAM) service, the addition enables IT security teams to consolidate, prioritize, remediate, and track all cyber vulnerabilities. Vulcan Cyber Cloud Security helps enterprise cloudsec teams manage and remediate cloud configurations in container and Kubernetes deployments, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and more, all within a single platform.

By adding cloud configuration data to the Vulcan Cyber risk-based remediation platform, the company is deepening the level of risk and vulnerability insights and control available to users, offering the only remediation orchestration capabilities for all sources of digital risk including IT infrastructure, networks, cloud, and application surfaces. The update expands the reach of Vulcan Cyber customer risk remediation efforts to include any cloud environment for a comprehensive measure of enterprise cyber risk.

According to Gartner, "Through 2025, more than 99% of cloud breaches will have a root cause of customer misconfigurations or mistakes." Vulcan Cyber Cloud Security helps IT security teams identify and mitigate risk generated by human error in cloud environments.

The new Vulcan Cyber Cloud Security module is available in beta now, and will be generally available to Vulcan Pro and Vulcan Enterprise customers in August.