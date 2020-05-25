Vigil@nce - qmail-verify: information disclosure
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of qmail-verify, in order to obtain sensitive information.
