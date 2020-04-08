Vigil@nce - Node.js node-weakauras-parser: buffer overflow via encode_weakaura
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via encode_weakaura() of Node.js node-weakauras-parser, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
