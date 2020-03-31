Vigil@nce - pam-krb5: buffer overflow via Initiated Prompting

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 31/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via Initiated Prompting of pam-krb5, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

