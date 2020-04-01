Vigil@nce - Apache httpd mod_proxy_ftp: denial of service via FTP Backend
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Apache httpd, Apache httpd Modules not comprehensive, Rational ClearCase, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 01/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via FTP Backend of Apache httpd mod_proxy_ftp, in order to trigger a denial of service.
