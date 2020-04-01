Vigil@nce - Apache httpd mod_proxy_ftp: denial of service via FTP Backend

June 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Apache httpd, Apache httpd Modules not comprehensive, Rational ClearCase, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/04/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via FTP Backend of Apache httpd mod_proxy_ftp, in order to trigger a denial of service.

