Vigil@nce - Python Bleach: overload via Regular Expression

June 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/04/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an overload via Regular Expression of Python Bleach, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

