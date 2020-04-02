Vigil@nce - Avast Antivirus: multiple vulnerabilities via RPC Service

June 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Avast AV.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, data reading, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/04/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities via RPC Service of Avast Antivirus.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...