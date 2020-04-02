Vigil@nce - Avast Antivirus: multiple vulnerabilities via RPC Service
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Avast AV.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, data reading, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities via RPC Service of Avast Antivirus.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter