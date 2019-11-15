Vigil@nce - openSUSE, SUSE LE: privilege escalation via /usr/sbin/pinger

January 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/11/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via /usr/sbin/pinger of openSUSE or SUSE LE 15, in order to escalate his privileges.

