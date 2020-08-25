Vigil@nce - libX11: use after free via Locale
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, OpenBSD, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, libX11.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via Locale of libX11, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
