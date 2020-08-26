Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP AFM: SQL injection via Configuration Utility
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a SQL injection via Configuration Utility of F5 BIG-IP AFM, in order to read or alter data.
