Vigil@nce - ipmitool: buffer overflow via lib/ipmi_fru.c
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux
Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via lib/ipmi_fru.c of ipmitool, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
