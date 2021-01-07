Vigil@nce - gorilla/websocket: denial of service
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error of gorilla/websocket, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter