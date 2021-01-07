Vigil@nce - PHP: spoofing via Url User Information
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, PHP, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create spoofed data via Url User Information of PHP, in order to deceive the victim.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter