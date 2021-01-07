Vigil@nce - PHP: spoofing via Url User Information

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, PHP, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create spoofed data via Url User Information of PHP, in order to deceive the victim.

