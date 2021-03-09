Vigil@nce - eZ Platform, Ibexa DXP: information disclosure via /user/sessions
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: eZ Platform, Ibexa DXP.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via /user/sessions of eZ Platform and Ibexa DXP, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter