Vigil@nce - eZ Platform, Ibexa DXP: information disclosure via /user/sessions

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: eZ Platform, Ibexa DXP.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via /user/sessions of eZ Platform and Ibexa DXP, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...