Vigil@nce - Squid Cache: out-of-bounds memory reading via WCCP Protocol Data

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Squid.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via WCCP Protocol Data of Squid Cache, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

