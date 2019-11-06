Vigil@nce - cpio: file creation via Restore
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Restore of cpio, in order to create a file.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter