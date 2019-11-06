Vigil@nce - Virt-install: privilege escalation via Guest VM Password Process Listing
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Guest VM Password Process Listing of Virt-install, in order to escalate his privileges.
