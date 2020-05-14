Vigil@nce - apt: denial of service via a deb package
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error in apt via a deb file package, in order to trigger a denial of service.
