Vigil@nce - oddjob: file corruption
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can create a symbolic link, in order to alter the pointed file, with privileges of oddjob.
