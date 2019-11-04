Vigil@nce - Xen: privilege escalation via Restartable PV Type Change

January 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: XenServer, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Xen.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/11/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via Restartable PV Type Change of Xen, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.

