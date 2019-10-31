Vigil@nce - Xen: privilege escalation via ARM Unmasked Interrupts
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Xen.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 31/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via ARM Unmasked Interrupts of Xen, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter