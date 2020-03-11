Vigil@nce - Xen: information disclosure via a side channel

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Xen.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass the virtual memory barriers via a side channel in Xen, in order to get sensitive information from the host system or others guests.

