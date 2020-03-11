Vigil@nce - Xen: information disclosure via a side channel
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Xen.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass the virtual memory barriers via a side channel in Xen, in order to get sensitive information from the host system or others guests.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
