Vigil@nce - wpa: information disclosure via bad random in cryptography

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: radio connection.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data because iof the use of bad random data in wpa, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...