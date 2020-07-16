Vigil@nce - Xen/Linux: read-write access via IO Ports
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass access restrictions via IO Ports of Xen/Linux, in order to read or alter data on the host system.
