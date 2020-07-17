Vigil@nce - bashtop: multiple vulnerabilities
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of bashtop.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
