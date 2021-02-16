Vigil@nce - Xen, Linux: memory corruption via Linux Blkback Grant Mapping

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: XenServer, Debian, Fedora, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger a memory corruption via Linux Blkback Grant Mapping of Xen, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code on the host system.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...