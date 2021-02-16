Vigil@nce - Xen, Linux: assertion error via Linux Mapping Error
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: XenServer, Debian, Fedora, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can force an assertion error via Linux Mapping Error of Xen, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter