Vigil@nce - Xen, Linux: denial of service via Map Foreign Pages

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Linux, Xen.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger a fatal error via Map Foreign Pages of Xen with Linux, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

