Vigil@nce - X Server: privilege escalation via /tmp/.X11-unix

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: XOrg Bundle not comprehensive.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via /tmp/.X11-unix of X Server, in order to escalate his privileges.

