Vigil@nce - Rails: four vulnerabilities
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Rails.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
