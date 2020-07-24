Vigil@nce - Wildfly: denial of service via EJB SessionOpenInvocations

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via EJB SessionOpenInvocations of Wildfly, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...