Vigil@nce - Wind River VxWorks: directory traversal via WebCLI
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: VxWorks.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via WebCLI of Wind River VxWorks, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
