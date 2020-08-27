Vigil@nce - WebSphere Application Server ND: Cross Site Scripting via High Availability Deployment Manager

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Rational ClearCase, WebSphere AS Traditional.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via High Availability Deployment Manager of WebSphere Application Server ND, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

