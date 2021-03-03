Vigil@nce - Trend Micro Scan Engine: denial of service via Memory Exhaustion

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: InterScan Messaging Security Suite, InterScan Web Security Suite, OfficeScan, ScanMail, TrendMicro ServerProtect.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Memory Exhaustion of Trend Micro Scan Engine, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...