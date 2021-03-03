Vigil@nce - Trend Micro Scan Engine: denial of service via Memory Exhaustion
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: InterScan Messaging Security Suite, InterScan Web Security Suite, OfficeScan, ScanMail, TrendMicro ServerProtect.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Memory Exhaustion of Trend Micro Scan Engine, in order to trigger a denial of service.
