Vigil@nce - TYPO3 Core: information disclosure via Backend User Interface
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: TYPO3 Core.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Backend User Interface of TYPO3 Core, in order to obtain sensitive information.
