Vigil@nce - Synology Audio Station: code execution
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Synology DSM, Synology DS***, Synology RS***.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability of Synology Audio Station, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter