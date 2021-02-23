Vigil@nce - Node Core: code execution via DNS Rebinding Localhost6
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Nodejs Core, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via DNS Rebinding Localhost6 of Node Core, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter