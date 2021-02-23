Vigil@nce - Node Core: code execution via DNS Rebinding Localhost6

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Nodejs Core, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via DNS Rebinding Localhost6 of Node Core, in order to run code.

