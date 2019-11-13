Vigil@nce - Symfony: information disclosure via UriSigner Time Comparison
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, eZ Platform, Fedora, Symfony.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via UriSigner Time Comparison of Symfony, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
