Vigil@nce - Siemens SIMATIC HMI: privilege escalation

November 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SIMATIC.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Siemens SIMATIC HMI, in order to escalate his privileges.
