Vigil@nce - SUSE wicked: memory leak via DHCP4 FSM Other Client IDs
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a memory leak via DHCP4 FSM Other Client IDs of SUSE wicked, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter