Vigil@nce - SUSE wicked: memory leak via DHCP4 FSM Other Client IDs

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: LAN.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a memory leak via DHCP4 FSM Other Client IDs of SUSE wicked, in order to trigger a denial of service.

