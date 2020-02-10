Vigil@nce - Node.js Yarn: file corruption via Package Install

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

A local attacker can create a symbolic link during the Package Install, in order to alter the pointed file, with privileges of Node.js Yarn.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

