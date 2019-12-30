Vigil@nce - SQLite: five vulnerabilities
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Chrome, openSUSE Leap, Opera, RHEL, SQLite, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of SQLite.
