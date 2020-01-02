Vigil@nce - Waitress WSGI Server: read-write access via HTTP Request Smuggling

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via HTTP Request Smuggling of Waitress WSGI Server, in order to read or alter data.

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/... HTTP-Request-Smuggling-31250