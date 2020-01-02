Vigil@nce - Waitress WSGI Server: read-write access via HTTP Request Smuggling
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via HTTP Request Smuggling of Waitress WSGI Server, in order to read or alter data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/... HTTP-Request-Smuggling-31250
