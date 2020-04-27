Vigil@nce - QEMU: integer overflow via ati_2d_blt

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QEMU, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/04/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an integer overflow via ati_2d_blt() of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

