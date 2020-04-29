Vigil@nce - OpenLDAP: denial of service via search filters
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via search filters of OpenLDAP, in order to trigger a denial of service. Impacted products: Debian, OpenLDAP, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/04/2020.
Revision date: 29/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a memory overuse via search filters of OpenLDAP, in order to trigger a denial of service.
See also VIGILANCE-VUL-32119.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter