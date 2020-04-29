Vigil@nce - OpenLDAP: denial of service via search filters

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via search filters of OpenLDAP, in order to trigger a denial of service. Impacted products: Debian, OpenLDAP, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 29/04/2020.

Revision date: 29/04/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a memory overuse via search filters of OpenLDAP, in order to trigger a denial of service.

See also VIGILANCE-VUL-32119.

